Flipkart' Big Billion Days drives Walmart's international sales in Q4 FY 2024

NEW DELHI: The US retail giant Walmart's international sales in the fourth quarter got a boost from 'The Big Billion Days' sales by its Indian e-commerce arm Flipkart.

Walmart, which follows a February-January financial calendar, reported USD 32. 4 billion sales from its international business, a growth of 17. 6 per cent, according to the latest earnings statement.

"Timing of Flipkart's The Big Billion Days positively affected growth for Q4," Walmart said. Besides, growth in net sales was also led by its Mexico Walmex, and China, helped by strong growth of festive events, it added.

Flipkart's 'The Big Billion Days' event started on October 8 and ended on October 15, witnessing a record 1. 4 billion customers visit on its platform during its flagship festival sales event.