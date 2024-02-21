Govt seeks $26 bn investment for nuclear energy

NEW DELHI: The government seeks investment of about $26 billion from private companies for the country’s nuclear energy sector.

As per a report, the government is in talks with Reliance Industries, Tata Power, Adani Power, and Vedanta Ltd to invest nearly $5.30 billion each from them. The report, quoting two sources, mentioned the Department of Atomic Energy and the state-run Nuclear Power Corp. of India (NPCIL) have held multiple rounds of discussions with private companies in the past year on the investment plan. The government hopes to build 11,000 megawatts (MW) of new nuclear power generation capacity by 2040.

This is the first time India is pursuing private investment in nuclear power, a non-carbon-emitting energy source that contributes less than 2% of India’s total electricity generation. The funding would help India achieve its target of having 50% of its installed electric generation capacity use non-fossil fuels by 2030, up from 42% now. Meanwhile, one of the firms confirmed to the newspaper that talks are going on. “Being one of the top companies in the sector, we have got the invitation to talk about the project,” said an industry official.