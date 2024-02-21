Japan commits Rs 12,800 crore for nine projects in India

NEW DELHI: The Japanese government has committed a loan of 232.209 billion yen (nearly Rs 12,800 crore) for nine projects related to various sectors in India, finance ministry on Tuesday said.

The package includes project for promoting start-up and innovation in Telangana, project for construction of Chennai peripheral ring road, North East road network connectivity, project for promoting sustainable horticulture in Haryana and project for climate change response and ecosystem services enhancement in Rajasthan.

The road network connectivity projects aim to improve infrastructure development in India’s north-east region, while the Chennai peripheral ring road project aims to alleviate traffic congestion and strengthen connections to the southern part of the state, the finance ministry said in a statement.