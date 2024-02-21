Zee Ent denies merger talks revival with Sony Group

NEW DELHI: Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) has denied the reports that said the company is trying to revive merger talks with Sony Group. Shares of Zee Entertainment on Tuesday rose 6.67% to close at `190.4 after a section of media reported that the two groups are again trying to revive the merger talks.

In an exchange filing, ZEEL said it has not involved in any negotiations, or any other event as stated in the media reports, and that it confirms that the such reports are factually incorrect. “We wish to clarify that the company is not aware of any information that has not been announced to the exchanges which could explain the aforesaid movement in the trading, and we are not in a position to determine the material impact of the above-mentioned article on the company,” it said in a statement.