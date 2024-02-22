Adani Group's Ambuja Cements to set up 4 MTPA grinding unit in Jharkhand

NEW DELHI: Adani Group’s Ambuja Cements will set up a grinding unit at Jharkhand with a capacity of 4 million tonne per annum (MTPA) and a capital outlay of Rs 1,000 crore.

The company plans the project in close proximity to Adani Power (Jharkhand) Limited, as part of its approach to disposing of fly ash in an environmentally safe manner and tap circularity, the company said in an exchange filings on Wednesday.

The unit will generate direct and indirect employment for over 2,500 individuals, significantly contributing to the economic and social progress of the state. Ambuja Cements already operates two cement plants in Jharkhand with a combined capacity of 6 MTPA.

The proposed expansion demonstrates the company’s confidence in the region’s potential for growth and development, it said. Ajay Kapur, chief executive officer of Cement Business said Jharkhand holds immense potential in terms of resources, infrastructure, and skilled manpower.

“With our proposed investment in this new cement grinding unit, we intend to achieve a significant milestone in our commitment to expanding our presence and contributing to the socio-economic development of the region.”