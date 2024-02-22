Apple sales stable due to emerging markets like India, Middle East & Africa

NEW DELHI: Apple’s sales remained stable in 2023, thanks to a significant boost from emerging markets such as India, the Middle East, and Africa, says Counterpoint Research in its monthly report.

The report noted that in 2023, India became the fifth smartphone market to exceed 10 million iPhone unit sales in a single year, highlighting the market’s growing importance for Apple. “Apple’s total sales remained flat in 2023 even as major competitors declined.

This stability was partly due to a significant boost from emerging markets like India and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). These factors contributed to the iPhone 15 series sales matching the performance of the iPhone 14 series in 2022,” reads the report.

According to Counterpoint Research’s Global Monthly Handset Model Sales Tracker, the American tech giant Apple, for the first time, captured the top seven position in the global list of best selling smartphones in 2023. While the South Korean Technology brand secured the remaining three places in the list, marking an increase of one spot from the 2022 list.