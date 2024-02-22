Ashok Leyland lays foundation for greenfield facility in UP

CHENNAI: Ashok Leyland has work on setting up a new integrated commercial vehicle plant focused on green mobility in Uttar Pradesh.
The greenfield manufacturing facility will be spread over 70 acres. Once operational, the plant will initially have the capacity to produce 2,500 vehicles a year, the company said in exchange filings on Tuesday. It plans to expand this capacity to 5,000 units annually over the next decade, anticipating the growing demand for electric and other types of vehicles.
This will be its most modern and green factory worldwide, delivering world-class quality standards. The primary focus will be on production of electric buses, while having capability to produce other vehicles powered by existing internal combustion engines and emerging alternate fuels, it said.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath unveiled the foundation plaque and laid down the Foundation stone. Dheeraj Hinduja, executive Chairman, Ashok Leyland, said, “The foundation stone laying ceremony marks the beginning of a new chapter for Ashok Leyland in Uttar Pradesh. Once operational, the facility will have a positive impact on our common goals of generating employment opportunities and advancing sustainable mobility in India. We remain committed to driving innovation and setting new benchmarks in the field of green mobility. With this new plant, we are preparing ourselves for the future and take one step further to achieve our Net Zero emissions goals.”
Shenu Agarwal, MD and CEO of Ashok Leyland said, “This facility will not only address the rising demand for electric vehicles but also play a vital role in the holistic development of the region.”