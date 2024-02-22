Ashok Leyland lays foundation for greenfield facility in UP

CHENNAI: Ashok Leyland has work on setting up a new integrated commercial vehicle plant focused on green mobility in Uttar Pradesh.

The greenfield manufacturing facility will be spread over 70 acres. Once operational, the plant will initially have the capacity to produce 2,500 vehicles a year, the company said in exchange filings on Tuesday. It plans to expand this capacity to 5,000 units annually over the next decade, anticipating the growing demand for electric and other types of vehicles.

This will be its most modern and green factory worldwide, delivering world-class quality standards. The primary focus will be on production of electric buses, while having capability to produce other vehicles powered by existing internal combustion engines and emerging alternate fuels, it said.