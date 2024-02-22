Byju's: Raveendran offers to appoint 2 directors

CHENNAI: Amid efforts to replace Bjyu’s, chief executive Byju Raveendran has offered to appoint two independent directors to the company’s Board and third-party monitoring to improve transparency.

In a letter to the shareholders, he said the company’s $200 million rights issue has been fully subscribed and will help the company take care of liabilities and provide growth capital.

This comes at the time when a group of investors at Think and Learn Pvt Ltd, the parent entity of Byju’s, have called for an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) on Friday to replace Raveendran as CEO and his family members from the board over financial mismanagement, compliance issues and other serious allegations as per news reports.

Investors’ alleged erosion of value due to management’s failure to enforce the company’s legal rights as the reason in the troubled ed-tech firm. “I understand participating in this rights issue may seem like a Hobson’s choice. However, this is the only viable option in front of us today to prevent permanent value erosion,” he said in his letter.

“The board decided on a price that would be attractive to all shareholders without straining them. We chose a rights issue as the most equitable way of raising capital without needing to ascribe a valuation. The ownership of the company does not change pre and post a rights issue, so the question of valuation itself is irrelevant as value preservation is maintained,” he said. The company was valued at $22 billion last year and witnessed several mark down since then, reducing almost 99% of its valuation.