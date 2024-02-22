CAs from UK, Canada may be allowed to practise in India: ICAI president

NEW DELHI: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is in the process of making a proposal on the basis of reciprocal agreement, allowing chartered accountants from the UK and Canada to practice in India.

The newly-appointed ICAI President Ranjit Kumar Agarwal during a press conference said this initiative is part of India’s Free Trade Agreement negotiations with these countries. A similar arrangement with Australia is also being considered, he further informed. He stated that if enacted, overseas CAs will need to register with ICAI for regulation.

“It will be on a reciprocal basis and not on a standalone basis. If they agree, it will be a win-win situation for both the countries... In the UK, there is an ageing population and most of the work has shifted from the UK to India,” Agarwal said. He added that there is huge demand for Indian accounting professionals abroad and it will be in the interest of Indian members as they can also go to UK and Canada to offer their services.