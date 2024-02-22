Decision to ease FDI in space sector to boost startup ecosystem in satellite making, assembly

NEW DELHI: The government's decision to ease Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) norms for the space sector will help fuel the efforts of the startup ecosystem in launch vehicles, satellite manufacturing, and assembly segment, according to experts.

They also said that the move would help Indian companies integrate well into global space sector supply chains, and enable innovation.

The government on Wednesday eased FDI norms and permitted 100 per cent overseas investment in making components for satellites, as part of efforts to attract overseas players and private companies into the segment.

Now, the satellite sub-sector has been divided into three different activities with defined limits for foreign investment in each such sector, according to an official statement.

Presently, FDI in the space sector is allowed up to 100 per cent in the area of satellite establishment and operations through government route only.

By changing the current policy, the government has allowed up to 74 per cent FDI under automatic route in satellite-manufacturing and operation, satellite data products, and ground and user segments.