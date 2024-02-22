IIT Jodhpur's 1st 'Make in India' breath sensor to detect alcohol, asthma

JODHPUR: Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jodhpur on Thursday announced the development of the first "Make in India" human breath sensor to measure alcohol and other respiratory diseases like asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

The device, based on metal oxides and nano silicon operating at room temperature, is primarily aimed to detect alcohol content in the breath in drunk and driving cases.

However, with some changes in sensing layers and the use of an array of sensors (for Electronic Nose or Artificial Nose), and data analytics, it can also be very useful for characterisation of diseases, such as asthma, COPD, diabetic ketoacidosis, sleep apnoea, and cardiac arrest, where the person's breath volatile organic compounds (VOCs) are monitored.