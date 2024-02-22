India's market capitalisation will likely touch USD 10 trillion by 2030

NEW DELHI: India’s market cap is currently the 5th largest globally (US $4.5 trillion) but its weight in global indices is still low at 1.6% (10th rank), foreign brokerage, Jefferies said in a report.

This should change as market free float rises and some weight anomalies get sorted out. Assuming market returns in line with the last 15-20 year history and new listings, India will become nearly a $10 trillion market by 2030 -- impossible for large global investors to ignore, the report said.

With a consistent history of 10-12% USD CAGR over the last 10 & 20 years, India is now the 5th largest equity market & market cap will likely touch $10 trillon by 2030. Continued reforms should maintain India’s ‘fastest growing large economy’ status.

Strong trend in domestic flows have reduced market volatility and decadal low foreign ownership offers valuation cushion. RoE-focused corporate sector with 167 companies more than $5 billion market cap leave ample choices to investors, Jefferies said.

Rising entrepreneurship/vibrant start-up ecosystem is driving innovation. 10 years of investment downcycle & risk aversion trend has now inverted with housing upcycle and corporate D/E ratio at an all-time low. India is home to 111 unicorns (market value $350 billion) making it the 3rd largest unicorn hub globally after US and China, the report said.