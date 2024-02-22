Uber signs pact with ONDC

NEW DELHI: Ride hailing services firm Uber on Thursday said it has signed a pact with government-backed Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed in the presence of Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi at an event where he spoke with Infosys Chairman, Nandan Nilekani, on the subject of 'Building Population Scale Technology.'

"Our vision for Uber in India is to serve the mobility needs of all Indians. This is in line with ONDC's objective of democratising digital commerce.

"We are excited to take our first step through this MoU with ONDC to explore how we can accelerate our ambition to make Uber a platform for every Indian's daily mobility needs," Uber India and South Asia, President, Prabhjeet Singh said.