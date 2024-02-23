Airtel and Sony's Culver Max launch 'Anime Booth' channel for Indian fans

Bharti Airtel Limited, in a press release on Friday, has launched the first of its kind Anime Booth, an anime channel, in partnership with Sony's Culver Max Entertainment Private Limited (CMEPL).

Anime Booth is designed to deliver uninterrupted viewing of anime content, providing an immersive ad-free experience catering to the demand of passionate fans. It is available in Hindi to Indian viewers.

The anime channel is said to have an ever-expanding library with new series being added periodically.

"The service will be accessible through Airtel's DTH services, including Airtel Digital TV and Airtel Xstream TV, and, with a subscription cost of only Rs. 1.8 per day, will offer an affordable and accessible platform through which users will be able to enjoy their favourite anime series without interruption," reads the statement,