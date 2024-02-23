Airtel and Sony's Culver Max launch 'Anime Booth' channel for Indian fans

Bharti Airtel Limited, in a press release on Friday, has launched the first of its kind Anime Booth, an anime channel, in partnership with Sony's Culver Max Entertainment Private Limited (CMEPL).
Anime Booth is designed to deliver uninterrupted viewing of anime content, providing an immersive ad-free experience catering to the demand of passionate fans. It is available in Hindi to Indian viewers.
The anime channel is said to have an ever-expanding library with new series being added periodically.
"The service will be accessible through Airtel's DTH services, including Airtel Digital TV and Airtel Xstream TV, and, with a subscription cost of only Rs. 1.8 per day, will offer an affordable and accessible platform through which users will be able to enjoy their favourite anime series without interruption," reads the statement,
Expressing his enthusiasm on the collaboration, Siddharth Sharma, CEO of Airtel Digital TV, said, "We are thrilled to unveil the introduction of Anime Booth, marking a ground-breaking collaboration with Sony and
reinforcing our commitment to providing innovative and captivating content to our valued customers."
He further said that Anime Booth signifies a revolutionary advancement in anime viewing within India, offering an exclusive, ad-free platform that underscores their dedication to enhancing the entertainment experience to their extensive subscriber base.
The business head – Sony YAY!, (CMEPL), Leena Lele Dutta highlighted the popularity of anime in India. She said, "In a world where creativity is limitless and entertainment rapidly evolves through innovation, Anime has captured a global audience and to cater for this escalating demand, we are introducing 'Anime Booth' in collaboration with Airtel, to transform and elevate the anime viewing experience for India's enthusiastic fan community.”