Birla eyes Number 2 spot in Paint Business

NEW DELHI: Three years after first expressed his intention to enter the decorative paint business, billionaire industrialist and Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla is sure that his paint brand ‘Birla Opus’ will disrupt the highly competitive sector by the sheer size of their manufacturing capability and having pan India presence in record time.

The Mumbai-based conglomerate is eyeing the second spot in the paint market whose size currently is pegged at Rs 80,000 crore. Birla expects his Opus brand to clock Rs 10,000 crore revenue in three years which would also make the company profitable.

“I don’t know something of this scale has ever been attempted in the paint sector…In just the first year, we will be adding 40% of the existing industry capacity. Our capacity will be more than the combined capacity of number 2, 3 and 4 players combined,” said a confident Birla who believes that despite growing competition there is enough room for everyone. Birla Opus expects to exit financial year 2024-25 with a high single-digit market share.