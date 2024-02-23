Greek PM speech highlights GMR’s Crete airport

NEW DELHI: Greece Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has highlighted GMR’s construction of an airport in his home island of Crete while talking about India’s investment in Greece’s infrastructure.

Mitsotakis shared his thoughts during the Raisina Dialogues held in the capital on February 21 in the presence of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

GMR Group has been selected to develop, operate and manage the new international Kastelli airport, also known as Crete airport, in Heraklion, Greece, with a joint venture partner, Terna S.A., a Greek infrastructure company.

The project involves design, construction, financing, operation, maintenance and exploitation of the Crete airport, and the design, construction and financing of its connecting roads totaling approximately 24km. The concession is for a period of 35 years including the first phase of construction of five years. The Crete airport once completed will have a passenger capacity of about 15 million and replace Heraklion airport.