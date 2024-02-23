HCL, Intel Foundry to build silicon solutions for chip makers

NEW DELHI: HCL Technology, Indian IT services provider, on Thursday announced collaboration with Intel Foundry to co-develop customised silicon solutions for semiconductor manufacturers, system original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and cloud service providers.

The collaboration aims to meet rising global demand for chip manufacturing by providing a robust and inclusive ecosystem for semiconductor sourcing, catering to diverse client needs. Drawing on HCLTech’s design expertise and Intel Foundry’s technology and manufacturing capabilities, the collaboration seeks to establish a resilient and diversified supply chain.

“Intel Foundry’s advanced technologies and silicon-verified IPs in manufacturing and advanced packaging strengthen our delivery of innovative, accessible, and diverse solutions to our mutual clients, providing greater choice and flexibility in semiconductor sourcing,” said Vijay Guntur, President of engineering and R&D, HCLTech.

HCLTech and Intel have a longstanding collaboration spanning over 30 years, encompassing shared offerings and joint investments in various areas such as silicon services, hardware engineering, telecom services, servers, and storage engineering.

Rahul Goyal, VP and GM of product & design ecosystem enablement at Intel Foundry, said it will foster a strong and open ecosystem for clients needing advanced silicon solutions.