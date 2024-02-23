Jakson Green inks pact with Rajasthan discom to supply power from upcoming 100-MW solar project

NEW DELHI: Energy transition platform Jakson Green on Friday said it has signed a pact with Rajasthan's power distribution company RUVNL to supply electricity from its upcoming 100 MW solar photovoltaic plant in the state.

The project will be commissioned within 18 months from the date of signing the PPA (power purchase agreement), a company statement said.

Jakson Green said the pact with Rajasthan Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (RUVNL) for supply of electricity for 25 years is the first power purchase agreement for the upcoming solar project.

Earlier, RUVNL invited proposals for setting up solar PV projects across Rajasthan in April 2023. Jakson Green emerged victorious in the bidding process offering a tariff of Rs 2.61 per unit for a project of 100 MW capacity.