‘Opening up of space sector FDI will attract capital for start-ups, OEMs’

CHENNAI: Space sector players say the government’s move to further open up foreign direct investment (FDI) will attract significant foreign capital which is crucial for the strategic sector.

The long-pending demand for liberalisation of FDI norms in space companies has been addressed by the government on Wednesday with the amendment to the FDI policy. The satellite sector is divided into three sections with defined limits for each category.

The changes would help the country to increase market share in the space market, which currently accounts for little over 2% of the global space economy, said Lt. Gen. AK Bhatt (Retd), Director General of Indian Space Association. The liberal FDI limits by automatic route will boost the confidence of all space industry members, including the biggest global players in the space and satellite domain, he added. “This will give India access to the latest tech advances and much-needed funds not only from the country but from international investors too.”