Orchid Pharma gets new drug approval from USFDA

NEW DELHI: Orchid Pharma on Friday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market a medication used to treat patients with complicated urinary tract infection.

The drug firm has received new drug approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Enmetazobactam, Orchid Pharma said in a statement.

The approval paves the way for the introduction of Enmetazobactam in the US, the largest pharmaceutical market in the world, it added.

The product is expected to be launched within the next couple of quarters in the US market, the Chennai-based firm said.