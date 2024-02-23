Orchid Pharma gets USFDA nod, to market its new drug in US soon

This New Drug Approval (NDA) allows the use of Exblifep (Cefepime and Enmetazobactam) as an injection for the treatment of patients 18 years and older with complicated urinary tract infections (cUTI), including pyelonephritis caused by the following susceptible microorganisms -- Escherichia coli (E. coli), Klebsiella pneumoniae, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Proteus mirabilis, and Enterobacter cloacae complex.