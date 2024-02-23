Pioneering solar energy solutions for sustainable future

NEW DELHI: Green Power Solutions, a leading provider of solar energy solutions, continues its commitment to the sustainable development by integrating solar power into various industrial and commercial sectors.

With a focus on environmental sustainability and cost efficiency, Green Power Solutions offers a comprehensive range of services, including design, engineering, procurement, installation, and maintenance of solar power plants.

Established in 2018, Green Power Solutions have demonstrated expertise in large-scale solar projects, specialising in solar EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) and asset monetisation of environmentally sustainable ventures. The company’s portfolio includes both on-grid, off-grid, and hybrid solar power plants, tailored to meet the diverse needs of its clients.

“We are dedicated to providing turnkey solutions that minimize costs and maximize savings for our clients,” said a spokesperson for Green Power Solutions. “By harnessing the power of solar energy, we aim to support our clients in reducing their energy expenses while contributing to a greener, more sustainable future.”

Green Power Solutions offers a range of extended services, including the manufacturing, and supply of solar OV modules, streetlights, metal enclosures, junction boxes, and LT panels.