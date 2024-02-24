Byju’s delays salaries, says investors can’t oust management

BENGALURU: Edtech firm Byju’s has once again delayed paying salaries to employees. It said the $200 million rights issue is likely to take at least 25 more days to complete.

“The success of the rights issue will ensure that we have sufficient operational capital to fund our short-term needs from March onwards,” the management said in its letter to employees. The management also said that January salaries will be paid in a phased manner and will be completed by Monday.

In December 2023, Byju’s founder Byju Raveendran pledged his home to pay salaries. The letter said there is a slight delay in salary disbursements due to artificially induced crises by these select investors. The edtech firm’s key shareholders including Prosus have called an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) for removal of founder and reconstitution of the board. They collectively hold about 30% of the stake. They are concerned about the future stability of the company under the current leadership with current constitution of the board.