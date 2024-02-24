Canadian low-fare airline Lynx Air is shutting down, customers may be on their own seeking refunds

TORONTO: Canadian discount airline Lynx Air will shut down on Monday and suggested that it could cancel many flights over the weekend too, leaving customers scrambling to make new travel plans.

Lynx announced the shutdown late Thursday and told customers to contact their credit-card company about getting a refund for cancelled flights.

The Calgary, Alberta, airline said it could not help with refunds.

Canada's transport minister, Pablo Rodriguez, said he was following Lynx's announcement that it was filing for restructuring.

He said he expected Lynx to help passengers get home and fully refund customers.

The shutdown will take effect early Monday.