Centre's new coal gasification subsidy could be a game changer - report

The Indian government's ambitious Rs 8,500 crore capital subsidy scheme could be a game-changer in India's efforts to convert coal into more valuable chemicals such as hydrogen and methane, ratings agency ICRA said.

The scheme, announced a month ago, could help India reduce dependence of imported natural gas for producing hydrogen, and downstream chemicals such as urea, ammonia and methanol. It is believed that India spent around $27 billion on the import natural gas and downstream chemicals in the last financial year.

As of now, only two industrial-scale coal gasification plants are operational in the country. In addition, projects with a capacity to process nearly 20 million tonnes of coal are under various stages of implementation in India.

The new incentive scheme, which works via grants to companies setting up plants to extract hydrogen from coal, wants to create an annual capacity to convert 100 million tonnes of coal into hydrogen by 2030.

If this can be achieved, India will be able to meet 80-85% of its hydrogen demand from this source within the next decade, ICRA said.

Besides its use in industry, hydrogen is seen as the transportation fuel of the future.

Many corporate groups such as Adani and Reliance Industries have aggressive plans in the hydrogen space, both in its manufacturing and distribution. However, they are focused more on producing hydrogen from non-polluting sources, rather than from coal.

However, coal-based hydrogen is much cheaper than green hydrogen, made from non-polluting sources such as solar electricity. It will be cheaper than hydrogen from natural gas too.

While hydrogen from natural gas -- considered cleaner than coal -- currently costs around $3 (Rs 250) per kg.

However, hydrogen made from clean power costs four times (Rs 1,000/kg) as much, making it unsuitable as a mass fuel. Given that 1 kg of hydrogen delivers around 250 km of mileage for a car, clean hydrogen would imply a fuel cost of around Rs 4 per km, compared to around Rs 1 for battery-powered cars.

However, if India uses its coal -- much of which is of low quality, inexpensive and highly polluting -- hydrogen can be made at just $1.3-1.5 (Rs 100-120) per kg, which works out to less than 50 paise per km.