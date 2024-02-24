Experts see muted GDP growth in Q3 on slowdown in agriculture, industrial sectors

NEW DELHI: Experts expect moderation in the GDP growth for the third quarter of FY24 at 6%-7% because of slowdown in agriculture and industrial sectors. The government will release the GDP data on February 29.

ICRA predicts a moderation in GDP growth to 6.0% in Q3FY24 from 7.6% in Q2FY24. The gross value added (GVA) growth is also expected to ease to 6.0% from 7.4% in the previous quarter, influenced by the industrial and agriculture sectors.

The industrial sector is anticipated to face challenges due to adverse base effects and volume expansion deceleration, despite favourable profitability in some sectors. A slight contraction in government spending by the Government of India and state governments in Q3FY24 is likely to impact GVA growth.