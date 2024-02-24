Go First: Singh, Busy Bee bid to have edge

NEW DELHI: SpiceJet promoter Ajay Singh and EaseMyTrip founder & CEO Nishant Pitti-backed Busy Bee Airways’ bid for grounded airline Go First was discussed in detail by a committee of creditors on Friday and is likely to have an edge over the bid submitted by UAE-based SkyOne, said a source aware with the development.

“It is very early to comment on anything now but the bids we received were examined thoroughly today (Friday). So far, the bid submitted by Singh-Pitti appears more favourable,” said the source requesting anonymity. According to reports, the Singh-Pitti consortium has proposed a bid for more than Rs 1,600 crore to revive Go First.

When contacted Pitti of EaseMyTrip said, “Our bid for launching the airline remains confidential, guarded by the Committee of Creditors (CoC) until a successful bidder is announced. With a clear objective in mind, we are poised to commence operations swiftly, ensuring GoFirst takes to the skies without delay.”