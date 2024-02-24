Inaccurate depiction of historical figures by Gemini irks Chandrasekhar, Musk

NEW DELHI: The inaccurate depiction of historical figures by Gemini, a generative artificial intelligence chatbot developed by Google, invited the wrath of Elon Musk as well as the Indian government on Friday.

While Musk called it extremely concerning, India’s IT minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said it violates the country’s Information Technology Act.

“These are direct violations of Rule 3(1) (b) of Intermediary Rules (IT Rules) of the IT Act and several provisions of the Criminal Code,” tweeted the minister.It began when Google introduced Gemini AI models for image generation earlier this month. Ever since its introduction, Gemini users have flagged instances where it gave inaccurate historical images.

The users shared images on X (formally Twitter), generated by Gemini, in which it prefered people of colour while generating pictures. Musk went a step further saying the problem is not just Google Gemini; it’s Google Search too.

Earlier, Musk labeled Gemini AI chatbot as “racist” and “anti-civilizational. “I’m glad Google overplayed their hand with their AI image generation, as it made their insane racist, anti-civilizational programming clear to all,” tweeted Musk on Thursday.

Google on Thursday declared a temporary suspension of the feature, with plans to reintroduce an enhanced version soon.