India to take up carbon tax issue with WTO: Goyal

NEW DELHI: Reassuring Indian businesses, trade minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said the government has plans to tackle the issue of carbon tax and is closely monitoring it. He said the country will strongly take up this issue with the World Trade Organization (WTO) and also bilaterally with the European Union.

“Carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM) is something that we will take up very strongly within the rules of WTO. We will present this issue bilaterally also before the European Union but simultaneously we need to strengthen ourselves and prepare ourselves how that should become a reality. We have plans but cannot disclose. We are right on top of such issues,” Goyal said at Raisina Dialogue 2024.

“We have to retaliate where we have to retaliate, we have to take countermeasures where we have to take … we have to take it up legally we will do that,” he further added.