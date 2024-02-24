Kerala leads India's healthcare talent migration to MENA; demand for male nurses rising: Report

MUMBAI: Kerala leads India's healthcare talent migration to the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, especially to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) which witnessed a 3. 3-fold increase in demand in 2023, said a report.

Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh emerged as the leading states contributing to the migration of healthcare workers, including nurses, doctors, and laboratory technicians, to MENA countries, according to data by blue-collar worker platform Huntr.

Migration of healthcare workers from Kerala, in particular, witnessed a notable increase in migration to the UAE, with a 3. 3-fold rise in 2023, the report stated.

The report is based on data on Huntr platform and employer organisations in the Middle East from 2022 and 2023.

It further noted that the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar are the most preferred destinations for Indian healthcare professionals seeking job opportunities.