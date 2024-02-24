SEBI using AI for investigations, says official

NEW DELHI: SEBI is using Artificial Intelligence (AI) for investigations, its Whole Time Member Kamlesh Chandra Varshney said on Saturday and emphasised that entities should keep track of technological developments.

Against the backdrop of instances of manipulations in the stock market, he said the message is that abiding with the law will be more beneficial and violations will cause problems.

In response to a question by PTI on whether SEBI is using AI, Varshney said, "we are using Al for investigations... and also using for a lot of things".