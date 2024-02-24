Zurich to acquire 70% stake in Kotak General Insurance for Rs 5,560 cr

NEW DELHI: Private lender Kotak Mahindra Bank on Friday informed the exchanges that Zurich Insurance Company will acquire 70% stake in Kotak Mahindra General Insurance Company for Rs 5,560 crore. Kotak Mahindra General Insurance Company is a 100% subsidiary of Kotak Mahindra Bank.

“The parties to the aforesaid transaction, viz., the Bank, Zurich and Kotak General have mutually agreed that Zurich will acquire 70% stake in Kotak General by way of a combination of primary and secondary acquisitions in a single tranche, for a total consideration of approximately Rs 5,560 Crore, instead of the proposal announced in our earlier disclosure,” Kotak Mahindra Bank said.