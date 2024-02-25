Adani meets Uber CEO, hints at future alliance

NEW DELHI: Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi, who is currently in India, met the billionaire promoter of Adani Group, Gautam Adani, on Saturday. Followeing the meeting, likely to have taken place in Adani headquarters in Ahmedabad, Adani hinted at future collaborations between the ride-hailing giant and the port-to-power conglomerate.

“Absolutely captivating chat with @dkhos, CEO of @Uber. His vision for Uber’s expansion in India is truly inspiring, especially his commitment to uplifting Indian drivers and their dignity. Excited for future collaborations with Dara and his team! #UberIndia,” Adani said in a post on X (formerly Twitter). In reply to Adani’s tweet, Khosrowshahi said he met Adani over breakfast. He highlighted Uber’s commitment to accelerate EV transition in India.

“An absolutely terrific conversation with @gautam_adani over a delicious breakfast about India’s phenomenal growth and rising entrepreneurship. @Uber is committed to scaling up shared mobility and accelerating transition to EVs -- looking forward to take our partnership to the next level,” the Uber CEO said on the post. Currently, the two parties have not announced in which area of mobility they are likely to collaborate in future.