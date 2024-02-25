Sledge-hammering farmers not the answer to MSP, debt waiver woes

Unremunerative prices

The current round of farm protests are a continuum of the 2021 agitations that resulted in the repeal of the 3 farm laws. The farmers saw the Union government’s laws as a bid to bypass the ‘mandi’ system that provided both price support and loans at the time of crisis. The laws were seen as an attempt by financial groups to ‘corporatize’ agriculture and take over the production and distribution of farm produce.

This round of protests has raised a more fundamental issue – the distress caused by unremunerative prices. That is why the demand for legislation validating a minimum support price (MSP) for not just rice and paddy, but for a spectrum of 23 crops, is central to the current agitation.

The problem of unremunerative prices and the need for an MSP system rears its head every now and then. It was well articulated more than 4 decades ago by the Maharashtra farm leader Sharad Joshi who formed the Shetkari Sanghatana to demand remunerative prices for a variety of crops. Pitching the problem as a Bharat-versus-India contradiction, he said Urban India,using its political and financial clout, exploited and colonized the rural hinterland through layers of middlemen. He thus demanded direct access to both local and international markets for farmers so that they reap the intrinsic worth of their crops.

In the current imbroglio, the two main stumbling blocks seem to be – First, the government wants to limit MSP cover to pulses, maize and cotton crops apart from paddy and rice, while the farmers leaders want a spectrum of 23 crops included that are subject to high market volatility.

Second, the government has failed to address the key demand of calculating MSP using the formula C2+50 percent, which includes cost of production plus the input value of family labour and the rental value of owned land and interest on fixed capital. This was recommended by the MS SwaminathanCommission as a measure to tackle rural distress. The current MSP formula A2+FL reduces prices by upto 30 percent, farmers leaders say.

The other key demand is for an across-the-board waiver of loans to farmers and agricultural labour. These loans have had a crushing effect on family income and have been the main cause of the continuing suicides among farmers.