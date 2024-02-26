Bank frauds: Parliament panel may quiz PSB chiefs today

NEW DELHI: In a bid to address critical issues such as financial scams and ensure accountability within the banking sector, the Parliament of India, through the Rajya Sabha Secretariat, has called for oral evidence on assurances previously given in the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

The Committee on Government Assurances, chaired by Dr. M. Thambidurai, MP, has summoned banking secretary Vivek Joshi, senior officials from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Managing Directors/Chief Executive Officers of various Public Sector Banks. The banks include the State Bank of India, Indian Bank, Punjab National Bank, Central Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, and Indian Overseas Bank. The banks have to give oral evidence related to 2018 banking scam cases.

According to the Finance Ministry written reply to Rajya Sabha query as on 27 March 2018 bank fraud cases exceeded Rs 1,000 crore, implicating multiple banks across the country. These cases are under CBI investigation.