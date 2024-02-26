Ericsson deploys 100,000 MIMO 5G Radios for Bharti Airtel in 12 circles

NEW DELHI: Ericsson, a telecom gear maker, has announced the successful deployment of 100,000 Massive MIMO 5G radios for Bharti Airtel across 12 circles in a remarkable timeframe of just 500 days. This deployment marks a significant milestone in the advancement of Airtel's network infrastructure.

Bharti Airtel has opted for energy-efficient Ericsson Radio System products, including solutions from Ericsson’s 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) and MINI-LINK (microwave) mobile transport portfolios.

"The successful deployment of 100,000 Ericsson 5G radios demonstrates our shared commitment to innovation, speed, and service quality. We remain dedicated to supporting Airtel in delivering a superior 5G experience to customers across India,” said Nunzio Mirtillo, Senior Vice President and Head of Market Area Southeast Asia, Oceania & India.