First step to Financial freedom is GOAL SETTING!

The ONLY person who can motivate you to do certain things is YOU. However, if you are to achieve some of the objectives enumerated here, you have to take action to achieve them. Whether it is setting yourself financial goals, making a budget (and adhering to it!), tracking your financial progress, you need to be motivated enough to do it yourself.

Success happens, when you do. Not when you dream. Great people have achieved success by making it a habit to do things daily, not yearly. So do it. Now. No education, at least in India, prepares you for the most important task of handling money.

Let us learn to make our money work harder. Human beings who save can be classified into 2 broad categories. The first ones earn, save (which they invest) and then spend. For this category, saving comes as a habit and a pleasure. For them freedom means doing what they like. They do not need their professions.

The second category saves towards a particular goal. For them the EMI cheque or the SIP cheque comes with a great degree of “sacrifice”. Thus it is a survivor mindset. Start saving / investing today. Put the awfully powerful tool of compounding to work. Act.

Financial goal setting:

“Would you tell me, please, which way I ought to go from here?”

“That depends a good deal on where you want to get to”, said the Cat.

“I do not much care where….” Said Alice

“Then it doesn’t matter which way you go”, said the Cat.

Alice in Wonderland, Lewis Carroll.