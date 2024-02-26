What Warren Buffett’s letter said this year

The annual letter to shareholders by Warren Buffett, the legendary American investor, is a noteworthy document. It is perhaps the only letter to shareholders that has a following like popular literature. The press around the world covers it extensively. For the 2023 annual report, Warren Buffett starts with a tribute to his long-time business partner, Charlie Munger. He passed away in November 2023. Buffett credits him as an architect of Berkshire Hathaway, the firm the two ran for decades. If you search the internet, you will find lots of literature on the topic.

You may find Warren Buffett’s ideas worth noting and implementing.

Pundits should always be ignored

After paying a rich tribute to his business partner, Charlie Munger, Buffett introduces us to his sister, Bertie. She is a long-time shareholder of Berkshire. He describes her as someone who understands accounting terms but cannot appear for exams. She reads four business papers but does not call herself an expert. She is sensible in ignoring pundits making recommendations about tomorrow’s winners. If you could do that, why would you recommend and increase competitive buying of those shares? You could quietly make your investment. He says it is as silly as finding gold and sharing the location with your neighbour. You may agree or disagree with this philosophy. However, you would want to keep that in mind while considering any expert recommendation. There are a lot of reasons why anyone makes any recommendation. These could include generating a fee-based income or brokerage-based income. Buffett has always recommended reading up on yourself to invest.