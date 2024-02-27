Didn’t receive any summon from ED, says Hiranandani

NEW DELHI: Mumbai-based real estate giant Hiranandani Group on Monday said they did not receive any summons to appear before the Enforcement Directorate on February 26 (Monday).
“No summons were received for February 26 by any member of the Hiranandani group. All details were provided to ED and further details shall be provided (if required). We will continue to cooperate fully. The group remains confident that this 15-year-old matter poses no FEMA violations by the group whatsoever,” said a Hiranandani spokesperson.
The clarification by the promoters of the firm comes amid a report that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Niranjan Hiranandani and his son Darshan for questioning in a foreign exchange violation case on February 26.
Official sources had said Hiranandanis have been asked to depose at the central agency’s office in Mumbai on Monday but they may choose to submit their primary responses via an authorised representative. Darshan has been living in Dubai for the last many years.
Four premises of the Group in and around Mumbai were searched by the ED last week under the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). Apart from some foreign transactions, the agency is said to be probing the beneficiaries of a British Virgin Islands (BVI)-based trust allegedly linked to the Hiranandani Group promoters.