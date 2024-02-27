Didn’t receive any summon from ED, says Hiranandani

NEW DELHI: Mumbai-based real estate giant Hiranandani Group on Monday said they did not receive any summons to appear before the Enforcement Directorate on February 26 (Monday).

“No summons were received for February 26 by any member of the Hiranandani group. All details were provided to ED and further details shall be provided (if required). We will continue to cooperate fully. The group remains confident that this 15-year-old matter poses no FEMA violations by the group whatsoever,” said a Hiranandani spokesperson.

The clarification by the promoters of the firm comes amid a report that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Niranjan Hiranandani and his son Darshan for questioning in a foreign exchange violation case on February 26.