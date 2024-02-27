Has poverty level fallen below 5%?

What’s India’s current poverty rate? A startling 3-3.1%, according to an estimate. In other words, just about 4.45 crore Indians are below poverty, going by the latest Household Consumption Expenditure Survey 2022-23.

Released last week, the data has thrown fresh light on expenditure patterns of rural and urban households. Since consumption expenditure is effectively a proxy for income, TNIE reached out to experts to determine the country’s prevailing income-based poverty line. The findings are rather surprising. “A quick calculation shows poverty rates have declined to 3-3.1%,” Pramod Hegde, AVP at a big 4 accounting firm. This is close to Niti Aayog’s claims of poverty falling below 5% and though Hegde believes official calculations vary, he’s firm that the final estimate won’t be way off.

Here’s the math

Now that we have the real and nominal average monthly per capita consumption expenditure for 2011-12 (when data was last available) and 2022-23, price deflator can be derived for both rural and urban areas. For rural, price deflator works out to 1.88x (cumulative inflation of 88% between 2011-12 and 2022-23), while for urban, it’s 1.84x (cumulative inflation of 84%). Applying this to the 2011-12 Tendulkar poverty line, which is Rs 816 per person a month, we get a revised poverty line for 2022-23 of Rs 1,534 for rural households and Rs 1,840 for urban households.

Now coming to the poverty rate. Let’s take rural households that responded to the survey in the 0-5% fractile, or the bottom 5% of the population and households under the 5-10% fractile -- the two groups vulnerable to extreme poverty. The bottom 5% spends about Rs 1,441 per person a month on average. One can assume that the 2.5th percentile spends Rs 1,441. The next 5% of the population fork out Rs 1,864 going by the latest data. The difference between both works out to Rs 423. And going by the earlier Tendulkar extrapolation, rural poverty works out to Rs 1,534 for the bottom 5%, which is Rs 93 higher than the average monthly consumption expenditure of Rs 1,441.