Nokia, Wipro tie up to help enterprises roll out 5G

NEW DELHI: Wipro Limited, the Indian IT services provider, announced a partnership with Finnish telecom gear maker Nokia to help enterprises roll out a 5G private wireless network in the country.

The company said this joint solution will provide enterprises with a more secure 5G private wireless network solution integrated with their operation infrastructure.

“By combining Nokia’s network expertise with Wipro’s strategic business, technology, and connectivity capabilities, we are enabling the promise of technology to drive impactful change and value,” said Jo Debecker, Global Head of Wipro FullStride Cloud.

Initially, they will roll out captive networks for customers across various industries.