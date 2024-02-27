PNGRB proposes pipelines for aviation turbine fuel supply to airports

“Pipelines are the cheapest mode of transport of liquid fuels, with road transport being quite costly. And looking at the high share of ATF price in airline costs, provision of the pipeline could bring down the cost of air travel,” the regulator said in a notice inviting comments. It said in the absence of a common carrier pipeline, the objective of this open market cannot be achieved. The PNGRB also mentioned that there are a few other ATF pipelines that are being operated by the OMCs, which also need to be declared as common or contract carriers.

“This move will enable other OMCs to utilise these pipelines for transporting their products, fostering competitiveness within the industry.” Transporting ATF by any other means than the pipeline results in logistical inefficiencies, increased expenses, and disruptions in the supply chain.