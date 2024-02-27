RBI asked to hold monthly meetings with fintech firms

BENGALURU: Against the backdrop of the Paytm Payments Bank controversy, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and other regulators met the founders of fintech companies on Monday.

The focus of the meeting was working out ways to ensure compliance of rules by fintech companies and other startups.

It was decided during the meeting that RBI, DPIIT and ministry of finance will look at the change of ownership holding/control of listed fintech companies to enable them to be in-sync with regulatory compliance.

The finance minister asked regulators to hold monthly meetings with the fintech firms to address their issues and concerns. Among other things, the meeting also discussed Simplification and digitisation of KYC across all fintech segments.

India has about 10,244 fintech entities, which is the third largest in the world. During the meeting, it was said that innovative solutions by fintech companies are essential to the financial services sector while ensuring strict compliance with regulations.

Sources told TNIE that no Paytm related anxiety/concerns were shown by the start-up founders and FinTech entities during the meeting today.