SEBI warns of fraudulent FPI account trading schemes on social media

CHENNAI: The Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Monday said it has been receiving a number of complaints against fraudulent trading platforms falsely claiming as SEBI-registered foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) or offering trading opportunities through FPI accounts.

These platforms are claiming to offer trading opportunities through foreign institutional investors’ (FIIs) sub-accounts or institutional accounts with special privileges, it said.

SEBI, in a statement, said scammers are enticing victims through online trading courses, seminars, and mentorship programmes in the stock market, using social media platforms such as WhatsApp or Telegram and live broadcasts. “Posing as employees or affiliates of SEBI-registered FPIs, they coax individuals into downloading applications that purportedly allow them to purchase shares, subscribe to IPOs, and enjoy ‘Institutional account benefits’ —all without the need for an official trading or Demat account.”