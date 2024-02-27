Why one of India's biggest sugar makers is getting into the plastics business

Leading sugar producer Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd has announced a bold investment -- the biggest in its history -- of Rs 2,000 crore into bioplastics, compounds that break down in the soil within days and not centuries like regular plastics.

The sugar manufacturer, which has been exploring expansion options in allied areas over the past few years, will set up 75,000 metric tonnes per annum Poly Lactic Acid (PLA) plant near its existing plants.

PLA, used for packaging, textiles, automotive components etc., is emerging as an eco-friendly alternative to traditional plastics.

In some applications, it is reported to be more durable than traditional plastics, despite being made from renewable feedstock like sugarcane and corn.

However, most of the plastics today are made from petroleum, and are simply dumped in landfills after use, where they can leach harmful chemicals into the soil and water. Sometimes, they also end up in the sea, where they create greater havoc by turning into microplastics that pose a direct threat to the food security of humans.

These microplastics, which can pass through cell membranes, are ingested by marine fauna, and leads to internal abrasions, blockages and damages. Worryingly, such chemicals accumulate at higher doses as they move up the food chain - such as larger fish.

If left unaddressed, it is believed that microplastics could soon pollute the seas to such an extent that humanity will no longer be able to consume any type of seafood, posing a threat to the food security of the world.

To address such threats, India has introduced measures to curb the use of non-degrading, traditional plastic, particularly single-use items such as polythene covers.

While many supermarket chains have already switched to biodegradable plastic covers, their supply is still extremely limited, making them relatively expensive.

Increasing awareness, particularly in advanced markets, has also led to bioplastics consumption growing at a steep 15% in recent years.

Market reports estimate the industry shall exceed $10 billion by 2030. However, this is a tiny fraction of the overall plastics industry.

"The global primary plastic production is currently around 400 million tonne per year, with a market value of over $1 trillion," pointed out Vivek Saraogi, Chairman and Managing Director of Balrampur Chini, explaining the company's decision to enter this segment. "This is the plastic used in main applications of life. Despite their usefulness, traditional fossil-based plastics represents the linear and are not a circular economy,"

To lead the venture, Balrampur Chini has roped in Stefan Barot as President (Chemicals) and a member of the senior management personnel. Barot brings over 35 years of diverse global experience, including 13 years in the bioplastic sector, and was the chairman of European Bioplastics, a Berlin-based association of companies in the bioplastics sector before this.