Banks will have to compete with Google, Apple, Meta: Kotak

NEW DELHI: The banking sector will face competition from Google, Meta, Apple, and Amazon in future, says Uday Kotak, Founder & Director, Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Financial institutions of tomorrow will be technology-powered risk management companies that are customer centric, he predicted. “What will happen if Google is allowed a bank tomorrow,” he asked while addressing the audience at a ceremony commemorating the 68th Foundation Day of All India Management Association (AIMA) on February 21.

He, therefore, asked the Indian banks and financial institutions wake up and shake up. Talking about India moving towards capital convertibility and making Indian rupee a reserve currency, Kotak said that India can make its rupee a reserve currency provided it reaches a macroeconomic stability that allows the world to trust India with keeping others’ money safe. “If we manage our fiscal and current account and establish institutional processes that others can trust, we would have the foundations for a reserve currency,” he said.