Bengal govt deprived people of central schemes: FM

NEW DELHI: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday highlighted the prevalence of corruption, poor law and order situation in West Bengal.

She stated that the ruling TMC government in West Bengal deprived its population of central government schemes like Ayushman Bharat. She also mentioned the government’s inability to release funds under the MGNREGA scheme in view of fake job cardholders.

During the ‘Vikshit Bharat and Eastern India’, even at the National Library in Kolkata, she said the state’s share in gross capital formation has declined to 2.9% from 6.7% in 2010. “State has taken no step to reverse this downfall,” she added.