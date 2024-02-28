Fintech firms focus on compliance, simplification of KYC, lending norms

BENGALURU: Over 40 fintech companies including Razorpay and PhonePe in a meeting with finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday initiated various discussions including simplification and digitisation of KYC and lending norms reform, among others.

They said this initiative enables free exchange of ideas and this will facilitate growth in the sector. Talking about measures that fintech firms must take to ensure compliance with consumer protection laws and guidelines issued by the RBI, Rishi Agrawal, CEO and co-founder, Teamlease RegTech, said companies must remain apprised of the regulatory requirements to stay on top of their compliance obligations.

“They must stay on top of the Master Circulars and Master Directions issued by the RBI. Analysing the impact of RBI’s directions will allow businesses to stay on top of their regulatory obligations. They must digitise internal processes to monitor deposits, lending, recovery and other business operations. These IT systems must be encoded to set employee conduct limits. When employees deviate from expected behaviour, these systems must raise flags,” he said.