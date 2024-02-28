Govt initiates many schemes for MSMEs: PM

MADURAI: Emphasizing the importance of “Zero Defect zero Effect” components production, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said MSMEs in India have a great opportunity to become a strong part of the global supply chain.

He was speaking at the special program “Creating the Future – Digital Mobility for Automotive MSME Entrepreneurs” held in Madurai. Ahead of the event, the PM launched two major initiatives designed to support and uplift MSMEs in the Indian automotive industry. The initiatives include the “TVS Open Mobility Platform” and the “TVS Mobility-CII Centre of Excellence”. These initiatives support the growth of smaller MSMEs in the country.

While delivering his address at the event, PM Modi started his speech with a traditional greeting in Tamil “Vanakkam”. He stated that Tamil Nadu has proved its mettle on the global stage when it comes to technology, especially in the automotive sector.