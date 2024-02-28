NCLT approves resolution plan of Hinduja for RCap

NEW DELHI: The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Tuesday approved the Rs 9,650 crore resolution plan of IndusInd International Holdings Ltd (IIHL), a Hinduja Group entity, to acquire the bankrupt Reliance Capital Ltd. As per the tribunal, the resolution plan can be implemented within 90 days of receiving the approval.

“In continuation of our intimation vide our disclosure dated February 26, 2024, we hereby inform you that the NLCT, Mumbai, has orally pronounced an order dated February 27, 2024, approving the resolution plan submitted by IndusInd International Holdings with respect to the corporate insolvency resolution process of the company under section 31 of the IBC,” Reliance Capital said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

The RBI in November 2021 had superseded the board of Reliance Capital on governance issues and payment defaults by the company. The central bank had appointed Nageswara Rao Y as the administrator, who invited bids in February 2022 for the company to have a new owner.